Maui Family Support Services hosts Stand for Children Celebration

Maui Family Support Services, Inc. invites families across Maui County to join the annual Stand for Children Celebration on Saturday, Sept. 13, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the JW Cameron Center Courtyard in Wailuku.

This free, family-friendly event is a morning of fun, connection, and community resources designed to celebrate keiki and support parents and caregivers. Families can look forward to:

Games and Crafts

Live Music

Prizes and Giveaways

Community Resource Booths

“The Stand for Children Celebration is a way to bring families together and highlight the many resources available to support parents and caregivers,” said Edeluisa Baguio-Larena, MFSS CEO. “It’s also a reminder that when we stand for children, we invest in the future of our entire community.”

The event is part of Maui Family Support Services’ mission to strengthen families by promoting healthy child development and supporting caregivers across Maui, Molokaʻi, and Lānaʻi.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025

Time: 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Location: JW Cameron Center Courtyard, 95 Mahalani Street, Wailuku

Cost: Free and open to the public

For more information, visit www.mfss.org or call 808-242-0900.

Stand for Children Celebration. PC: MFSS / Event Flyer