Update/extinguished: Brush fire off Haleakalā Highway in Hāliʻimaile

Brush fire in Hāliʻimaile. PC: IG @lucaszarro

Update: The fire was extinguished at 3:47 p.m., per command.

Update: A brush fire was reported at 2:18 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025 near Hāliʻimaile Road and Haleakalā Highway in Hāliʻimaile.

Previous post: A brush fire was reported at 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025 near Keahua Road and Haleakalā Highway in Hāliʻimaile.

Currently, no evacuation orders are in place. However, if you need extra time, begin preparing to leave now. Smoke impacts may be present. Follow instructions from officials and stay informed. First Responders are on scene. Please avoid the area to allow first responders to work.

The Maui Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) continues to monitor the situation and will provide additional information as it becomes available.

For real-time evacuation notifications, zone status updates, and to download the Genasys Protect evacuation app, visit: https://protect.genasys.com