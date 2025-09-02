Maui graduate gets on Team USA for triathlon and starts UH Warrior Triathlon Team

Amber “Grey” Chong

A recent Maui graduate is making waves in the triathlon world — and on college campuses across Hawaiʻi.

Amber “Grey” Chong, a 2023 graduate of Kīhei Charter High School and current University of Hawaiʻi student, recently returned from the USA Triathlon National Championships for sprint distance, and placed 9th. She got onto Team USA for both international competition and world championships.

Not wanting to leave Hawaʻ’i for NCAA triathlon during the school year, Chong is starting a registered collegiate club team at the University of Hawaiʻi, open to all campuses which will compete in the Western Conference in spring of 2026. The club will train with International title holder triathlete and coach Marion Summerer of Aloha 3.0 Athletics.

Participants don’t need to compete or be at Mānoa to be apart of the club training but do need to be students at Mānoa for sponsored mainland competitions, (not needed for inter-island).

The club is looking for sponsors and strong relay athletes. All sponsorship inquiries can be emailed to chonga4@hawaii.edu . Potential athletes are encouraged to fill out the linked form.

“No one tells you how to start a collegiate triathlon team and all the work that goes into it while balancing classes, a job and training for world championships,” said Chong. “I want to show mainland colleges what training all year round can do for a team trained by the best Hawaiʻi has to offer.”

