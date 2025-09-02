Maui Arts & Entertainment

The Shops at Wailea entertainment lineup; free performances and community classes in September

September 2, 2025, 2:00 PM HST
Henry Kapono

The Shops at Wailea continues its tradition of complimentary entertainment this September with a diverse lineup at the Lower Level Performance Area—plus weekly community wellness.

Wailea Wednesdays: Local favorite musicians every Wednesday from 4:30–6 p.m.

  • Sept. 3: Nevah Too Late
  • Sept. 10: Arlie Asiu
  • Sept. 17: Rama Camarillo
  • Sept. 24: Max Angel.

Ke Kani Hone O Wailea, Signature Concert Series: Friday, Sept. 12, 5:30–7 p.m.

  • Henry Kapono — GRAMMY-nominated singer-songwriter brings an evening of contemporary Hawaiian music, classic songwriting and unmistakable stage presence.
Special Performance – USAF Band of the Pacific: Friday, Sept. 19, 5–6:30 p.m.

  • Small Kine — A four-piece rock ensemble from the US Air Force Band of the Pacific, known for high-energy arrangements of timeless hits.

Community Wellness – Complimentary Yoga: Every Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

  • A free, all-levels vinyasa class led by Island Power Yoga as part of Lululemon community classes. Guests should plan to bring a mat and water. For more information, visit @theshopsatwailea on Instagram.

