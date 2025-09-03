Case and colleagues secure improvements to mail deliveries to Hawaiʻi

Picture of Congressman Case with Congresswoman Tokuda on the House floor. File courtesy photo.

US Congressman Ed Case (D-Hawaiʻi) has led an effort that highlighted problems with mail delivery to Hawai‘i and US territories, prompting the United States Postal Service to undertake corrective actions that “will improve the timely and accurate processing and transportation of mail that is designed for deliver in areas outside the 48 contiguous states.”

The move by the USPS came after Case initiated a bipartisan letter co-signed by several of his US House colleagues to Postmaster General David Steiner expressing concern over what they referred to as “persistent delays and service disruptions” with the United States Postal Service, Ground Advantage service to noncontiguous areas of the country, including the Pacific and Caribbean.

The shipping option, launched two years ago, was intended to offer a more simplified and more affordable and expedited delivery service for packages up to 70 pounds. However, it has been plagued by delivery delays and tracking inaccuracies, according to the congressman.

Joining Case on his letter to the USPS Postmaster were Reps. Jill Tokuda (D Hawai‘i-Second District), Kimberlyn King-Hinds (R-Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas), Aumua Amata Coleman Radewagen (R-American Samoa), Stacey E. Plaskett (D-US Virgin Islands) and James Moylan (R-Guam).

“Reliable mail service is a necessity — especially in our rural and remote communities, and our constituents should not be forced to endure unfair delays and poor service. The United States Postal Service has acknowledged errors with their Ground Advantage service to non-

contiguous areas and is committing to changes that will directly benefit our families, businesses, and consumers,” said Tokuda.

“I’m proud to join my colleagues on this bipartisan effort giving constituents the fairness they deserve. USPS’s corrective actions and renewed focus on delivery performance are important steps to ensure equitable and dependable mail service for every American regardless of their ZIP code,” she said.

In their letter, Case and his House colleagues said:

"These significant delays are first patently unfair to our noncontiguous areas. They also create several practical problems for both consumers and businesses, especially when return windows have already expired by the time packages finally arrive. "In response to the reliability problems with Ground Advantage, some sellers have opted to offer Priority Mail at an additional fee to guarantee timely delivery. This defeats the purpose of Ground Advantage, which was designed to provide a more affordable shipping alternative."

In response to the letter from Case and his House colleagues, the USPS undertook a review which “found that some offshore destination mail with a service standard requiring air transportation was incorrectly transported by sea. Specifically, the review determined that some Priority Mail items and lightweight Ground Advantage packages were improperly placed in mail containers for sea transportation.”

The USPS response continued: “To correct these errors, headquarters officials instructed management at relevant processing facilities to validate package processing flows to ensure parcels destinating to offshore locations are correctly transported.

“Specifically, these processing facilities have been instructed to validate and certify procedures for combining lightweight Ground Advantage items with Priority Mail items for air transportation to offshore destinations.”

The USPS apologized for the delays and recognized that Hawaiʻi and the US territories “rely on the Postal Service for efficient and effective service. It is always our goal to meet their expectations, and it is disappointing to us when we fail to do so.”