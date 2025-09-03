Cultures and Coastlines Speaker Series features discussion on coral genetics

Kaʻikuliumaikalani Kaholoaʻa will share how coral genetics research and Indigenous knowledge can guide reef resilience and community stewardship.

The Cultures and Coastlines Speaker Series, presented by Pilikahakai Foundation and partners, returns on Sunday, Sept. 7, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Maui Ocean Center’s Sphere. This month’s program, Using Coral Genetics to Empower Local Stewardship of Maui Nui’s Reefs, features Kaʻikuliumaikalani Kaholoaʻa (Kaiku), a Native Hawaiian from Molokaʻi and Ph.D. student at Stanford, who will share how coral genetics research and Indigenous knowledge can guide reef resilience and community stewardship.

“Through Cultures and Coastlines, we continue to uplift Native Hawaiian voices and highlight how cultural values and science work hand in hand to address the challenges facing our ocean,” said Keolahou Hinau, executive director of Pilikahakai Foundation.“Kaiku’s research bridges these worlds, advancing coral conservation while mentoring the next generation of stewards in our island communities.”

Kaiku’s research focuses on identifying heat-tolerant corals that can withstand the impacts of climate change. Working alongside local communities, he helps protect these “super reefs” as Marine Protected Areas and supports youth through mentorship in marine conservation. Dedicated to honoring Indigenous knowledge and protocols, Kaiku also champions greater Pacific Islander representation in STEM fields, expanding pathways for Native Hawaiians and other Pacific peoples in science and conservation.

The Cultures and Coastlines series was created by Pilikahakai Foundation to engage community members, cultural leaders, and scientists in caring for Hawai‘i’s coastal ecosystems and perpetuating Native Hawaiian culture. Through conservation projects, educational programs, and community dialogue, the series highlights how cultural values and scientific knowledge can work together to strengthen environmental resilience. In partnership with Maui Ocean Center, Maui Ocean Center Marine Institute, ʻĀina Momona, Ocean Conservancy, and other local organizations, the initiative is fostering collaborative solutions to protect Maui’s natural and cultural resources for generations to come.

“Kaiku’s approach is so important because he grounds science in community and culture. The work he is doing on coral genetics research is giving us new tools to understand reef resilience and ahupua‘a health,” said Kalaniua Ritte, Executive Director of ‘Āina Momona. “Through the ongoing Cultures and Coastlines series and similar events on Moloka‘i, momentum continues to build around creating spaces where indigenous knowledge and science come together to strengthen stewardship and protect Hawai‘i’s ahupua‘a.”

Attendees can register for the event via Eventbrite. The first 20 people to check in at the event will receive a complimentary eco tote bag.

To learn more about Pilikahakai Foundation and its work to protect Kā‘anapali Beach and strengthen coastal resilience in West Maui, visit www.pilikahakai.org. ​