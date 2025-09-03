Maui Surf Forecast for September 04, 2025

Shores Tonight Thursday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Mostly clear. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.9 feet 07:49 PM HST. High 1.2 feet 11:51 PM HST. Low 0.1 feet 05:57 AM HST.

THURSDAY Weather Sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.6 feet 01:26 PM HST. Sunrise 6:10 AM HST. Sunset 6:40 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along north facing shores will continue to gradually decline through Thursday as a mix of the north and northwest swells fade. Reinforcing small short- to medium-period north- northwest swells are expected through the end of the week which will keep surf from going flat. In the extended forecast, the northwest Pacific looks to get active as low pressure systems traverse the basin over the weekend sending the potential for a few small to moderate swells during the middle of next week.

Surf along south facing shores will see background medium- to long-period energy through the week before a small to moderate long-period south-southwest swell fills in and peaks over the weekend.

Below average surf is expected to continue along east facing shores through the rest of the week. In the extended forecast, easterly energy from Tropical Cyclone Kiko is expected early next week. This will bring the potential for surf to reach High Surf Advisory criteria.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.