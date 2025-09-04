Hoʻokumu Hou first-time homebuyer program application period to close Sept. 30, 2025

Construction workers put up the frame of a home on Komo Mai Street in Lahaina in August. PC: Brian Perry photo

Hoʻokumu Hou’s First-Time Homebuyer Opportunity Program application period will close Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025, the County of Maui Office of Recovery announced at Wednesday night’s Lahaina Community Meeting. However, applications for Hoʻokumu Hou’s Single-Family Homeowner Reconstruction and Single-Family Homeowner Reimbursement programs will remain open.

Hoʻokumu Hou offers Community Development Block Grant – Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) funding to individuals and families who meet eligibility criteria, including income limits and loss of property during the 2023 Maui wildfires. County officials emphasize that priority will be given to renters displaced by the 2023 wildfire who earn less than 80% of the Area Median Income. These households are strongly encouraged to submit applications before the Sept. 30, 2025, deadline.

“Closing applications for the First-Time Homebuyer Opportunity Program at the end of this month allows us to focus on processing those already in the system, ensuring that qualified households get the support they need,” said John Smith, County Office of Recovery Administrator.

Since launching on Aug. 11, 2025, the program has received a high-volume of interest. As of Sept. 2, 2025, the program had more than 1,300 active applications. While eligibility reviews are ongoing, program specialists anticipate that the pool of qualified applicants will likely exceed available grant funding and echo that priority will go toward renters displaced by wildfires.

The Office of Recovery encourages residents to find official information on Hoʻokumu Hou programs directly through the County due to potential fraud by third-party entities.

Eligible residents may submit applications through three official County of Maui pathways: Online via hookumuhou.mauicounty.gov; mobile app by downloading Maui OOR from Google Play or Apple stores; and in person with a Hoʻokumu Hou intake specialist from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays at Lahaina Gateway, 325 Keawe St., Suite B102, Lahaina, or at Maui Mall, 53 E. Kamehameha Ave., Suite 101, Kahului.

Application appointments are also available Saturdays via online portal at hookumuhou.mauicounty.gov or by calling the service center at 808-865-4007.

For more information about CDBG-DR and the Hoʻokumu Hou programs, visit hookumuhou.mauicounty.gov.