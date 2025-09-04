Maui Surf Forecast for September 05, 2025

Shores Tonight Friday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Sunny until 6 PM, then partly cloudy.

Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.8 feet 07:54 PM HST. High 1.5 feet 12:34 AM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.1 feet 06:37 AM HST. High 2.7 feet 01:49 PM HST. Sunrise 6:10 AM HST. Sunset 6:39 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along north facing shores will remain tiny to small over the next few days as reinforcing small short-period north-northwest swells are expected. Otherwise, a small long-period northwest swell is possible towards the middle of next week. Surf along south facing shores will see background energy through the week before a small to moderate long-period south-southwest swell fills in and peaks on Sunday. A reinforcing south-southwest swell is expected to fill in on Tuesday, which should help maintain above average surf throughout the first half of next week.

Below average surf is expected to continue along east facing shores through the rest of the week. In the extended forecast, easterly energy from Tropical Cyclone Kiko is possible as early as this weekend. This will bring the potential for surf to reach High Surf Advisory criteria as early as Sunday or Monday. Warning level surf will be possible as Kiko moves closer to the Hawaiian Islands on Tuesday. Surf heights for Tuesday will be highly dependent on the track and intensity of Kiko as it nears the state.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.