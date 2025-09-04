Slack Key Show to feature Brad Bordessa and Kevin Brown, Sept. 10

Brad Bordessa and Kevin Brown. PC: courtesy

The Slack Key Show, Maui’s longest-running weekly concert series announced a special performance featuring two extraordinary Hawaiian musicians: ʻukulele virtuoso Brad Bordessa and master slack key guitarist Kevin Brown, hosted by the Shem Kahawaii.

This unique event takes place on Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025, promising a night of authentic Hawaiian music, heartfelt storytelling and pure aloha.

A Fusion of Masters and Innovation: Big Island-based ʻukulele sensation Brad Bordessa, celebrated for his technical mastery and dedication to nurturing the next generation of ʻukulele players, shares the stage with Maui’s own Kevin Brown, a cornerstone of the Hawaiian music community and a master of traditional slack key guitar. The show will weave a musical tapestry that honors the rich roots of Hawaiian music while embracing its living evolution.

More Than Just a Concert – An Immersion in Aloha: Beyond the captivating music, the evening will be graced by the elegant hula dancing of Wainani Kealoha, adding a visual storytelling element that enhances the cultural experience.

Event Details:

Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025

Nāpili Kai Beach Resort, 5900 Lower Honoapiʻilani Road, Nāpili, Maui, HI

Featuring: Brad Bordessa (ʻukulele), Kevin Brown (slack key guitar), hosted by Shem Kahawaii, with hula by Wainani Kealoha.

For tickets and more information, visit SlackKeyShow.com.