Habitat for Humanity-Maui with Apogee Travel turning hotel stays into impact

PC: Habitat for Humanity Maui

Habitat for Humanity-Maui is proud to announce a partnership with Apogee Travel, a hotel booking website that rewards travelers while supporting the causes they care about. Through this partnership, supporters can now give back to Habitat for Humanity-Maui mission by booking a hotel stay through Apogee, without spending more.

With Apogee Travel, travelers book the same hotels at the same prices found on major travel sites, but what sets Apogee apart is its triple benefit model:

Travelers continue to earn hotel brand loyalty points.

Get cash back through Apogee Bucks TM .

Support Habitat for Humanity-Maui at no added cost.

“We’re excited to give our community another way to support Habitat for Humanity-Maui without spending a dollar extra. Every hotel stay becomes a chance to make a difference,” according to the announcement.

Here’s how it works:

Book a hotel through the Apogee Travel app or on ApogeeTravel.com.

Select Habitat for Humanity-Maui as your charity.

Earn hotel brand loyalty points, just like booking directly.

Get 1-2% cash back on a digital Visa® card once travel is completed. (Travelers may also choose to donate their Apogee Bucks to Habitat for Humanity-Maui.

Apogee donates 10% of its revenue to Habitat for Humanity-Maui with each stay.

“This partnership gives travelers a new way to make their journeys more meaningful, whether traveling for work, leisure, or anything in between,” according to the announcement.

To learn more or start booking with impact, download the Apogee Travel app for iOS or Android or visit www.apogeetravel.com, and choose Habitat for Humanity-Maui | EIN: 94-3278838 as your charity of choice.