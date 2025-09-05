Hurricane Kiko to cross into central Pacific tonight, expected to weaken on its approach to Hawaiʻi

Sept. 5, 2025, 5 a.m. full forecast cone. PC: NOAA/NWS/NHC

Hurricane Kiko is now moving to the WNW well to the ESE of Hawaiʻi. Kiko is expected to cross into the central Pacific basin by tonight, according to the National Weather Service.

At 5 a.m. HST, the center of Hurricane Kiko was located 1245 miles ESE of Hilo, Hawaiʻi and was moving toward the WNW near 9 mph. This motion is expected to continue for the next few days, according to the National Hurricane Center.



Maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 115 mph with higher gusts, enough to maintain a category 3 status on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Fluctuations in intensity are expected during the next 48 hours followed by weakening by early next week, according to the NHC.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles. The estimated minimum central pressure is 962 mb (28.41 inches), according to the latest forecast.

“Primarily windward rainfall will increase in response to approaching Tropical Cyclone Kiko early next week. Kiko is forecast to reach our far eastern offshore waters Monday. There is a fair amount of uncertainty that exists concerning Kiko’s eventual track, intensity and possible impacts,” according to the National Weather Service.

On the water, swells generated by Hurricane Kiko could begin reaching the Hawaiian Islands towards the end of this weekend. NHC forecasters say these swells could cause life-threatening surf and rip currents.

A forecast discussion issued by the National Hurricane Center notes that “Kiko should convectively sputter while moving very close to the eastern end of the Hawaiian Island chain as a weakening tropical storm,” however, interests in the Hawaiian Islands should monitor the Kiko’s progress.

Sept. 5, 2025, 5 a.m. Kiko wind probabilities map. PC: NOAA/NWS/NHC

Hawaiʻi Synopsis

The National Weather Service is forecasting a partly cloudy and warm day with light to moderate trade winds over the next couple of days.

“The islands are under a stable weather pattern as weak ridging remains situated over and east of the state. Limited showers will be primarily confined to windward upslope mauka and within higher terrain through Saturday,” the NWS reports.

Forecasters say an area of enhanced moisture moving through early Sunday will increase statewide precipitation chances.

Keeping watch on other systems

The National Hurricane Center has issued the final advisory on Post-Tropical Cyclone Lorena, located just off the west coast of Baja California Sur.

Also, an area of low pressure could develop in the central portion of the eastern Pacific well to the south of the Baja California Peninsula by the early portion of next week, the NHC reports.

“Some slow development of this system is possible thereafter as it moves generally westward over the open waters of the East Pacific. The National Hurricane Center reports that formation chance in the next two days is near 0%, and through the next seven days is near 20%,” according to the NHC.