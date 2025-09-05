Maui County Fair will feature the 2025 Healthy Baby Contest on Oct. 4

The popular, longtime Healthy Baby Contest will return to the Maui County Fair at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025, on the War Memorial Special Events Complex entertainment stage.

Dating back to the 1950s, the Maui tradition celebrates the health and well-being of Maui’s youngest community members while encouraging families to learn more about resources that support healthy living. Families are encouraged to visit fair health and wellness booths for resources on safe sleep, nutrition, car seat safety, breastfeeding and more.

The Healthy Baby Contest is open to infants and toddlers ages 0 to 36 months, who are accompanied by a parent or guardian. Proof of age, such as a birth certificate copy, may be required. Babies will be awarded in several categories that highlight their overall health and joy, fair organizers said.

Families interested in participating may sign up in advance at https://forms.gle/VGdDPbwkqwZXumXP6 or at the fair, space permitting.

“The Healthy Baby Contest is a way to bring families together, highlight healthy habits and connect parents with important resources while celebrating our future generations,” Mayor Richard Bissen said. “Join us at the Maui County Fair to cheer on Maui’s youngest shining stars and to celebrate the importance of raising healthy, happy keiki.”

Contest categories

Health and Development: Judges look for healthy, well-nourished children reaching age-appropriate milestones.

Personality and Interaction: Smiling, eye contact, and engagement with parents or judges.

Appearance and Presentation: Cleanliness, grooming and neat clothing (themed outfits are welcome but not required).

Family Involvement: Recognition of parents’ commitment to healthy practices such as immunizations, nutrition and safety.

Special Categories (Optional): Unique recognitions may be awarded, including Best Smile, Chubbiest Cheeks, Most Active and Best Traditional Outfit.

Organizers of the Maui County Fair, which is funded by the County of Maui, thanked Healthy Baby Contest supporters, including Healthy Mothers Healthy Babies Coalition of Hawai‘i, Aloha Diaper Bank, Maui Soda & Ice Works, Maui United Way, Minit Stop, Mahi Pono, Hawaiian Airlines, Alaska Airlines, HMP Building Supply, Alpha Electric Supply Co. and Makena Golf & Beach Club.

The 98th Maui County Fair will be held from Oct. 2-5, 2025, at the War Memorial Special Events Complex in Wailuku. For more information, visit https://www.themauifair.com/.