Maui United Way launches Environmental Recovery Initiative

Hannah Shipman-Peila and Alex de Roode of Hā Sustainability

Maui United Way, in partnership with Hā Sustainability, invites Maui community members to participate in its Environmental Recovery Initiative.

The Environmental Recovery Initiative, a two-year, community-first initiative, will identify and assess “brownfields”, properties where redevelopment is complicated by real or perceived environmental concerns, such as gas stations, industrial sites, and lands affected by wildfire. These sites are underutilized, abandoned, or potentially contaminated by hazardous materials.

Two Community Workshop sessions will be held Sept. 10 (Kahului) and Sept. 11 (Lahaina) to teach community members about brownfields. Community members can then suggest priority sites of concern for potential hazardous contamination and share ideas for their future use. This input will guide which sites move forward for environmental assessment.

Makana Rosete and Jeeyun Lee of Maui United Way doing ʻāina work.

The first workshop will focus on the Kahului and Wailuku target areas and will take place at Imua Family Services (161 S. Wakea Ave, Kahului), on Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. (doors open at 5pm), register here: https://bit.ly/MUWbrownfields .

2025, from (doors open at 5pm), register here: https://bit.ly/MUWbrownfields . The second workshop will focus on the Lahaina target area and will be held at Lahaina Intermediate School Cafeteria (871 Lahainaluna Rd, Lahaina, HI 96761) on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. (doors open at 5pm), register here: https://bit.ly/MUWbrownfields.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Note: Dinner will be provided at both events, and a keiki corner will be available to support families with children.

“We’re not just mapping contaminated land, we’re opening the door for long-term solutions shaped by the people who live here,” said Jeeyun Lee, Executive Director of Maui United Way. “This project is about reclaiming space, addressing health and safety, and investing in what our communities want to see for themselves.”

“We believe in planning with the community, not for the community,” said Hannah Shipman-Peila, Co-founder and Principal Consultant of Hā Sustainability. “Residents know the history and needs of these places best; this is about lifting up that knowledge and turning it into action.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

This effort is supported by a grant from the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)..

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

To learn more or get involved, visit https://bit.ly/MUWbrownfields or contact info@hasustainability.com.