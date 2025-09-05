Workshop on Wahikuli sewer design to be held 6-8 p.m. Sept. 9 in Lahaina

Final Environmental Assessment for the Wahikuli Subdivision Gravity Sewer System.

Homeowners in the Wahikuli Houselots Subdivision are encouraged to attend an in-person workshop on the Wahikuli Gravity Sewer Design Project on Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Lahaina Resource Center at Lahaina Gateway.

The workshop, hosted by the County of Maui Department of Environmental Management Wastewater Reclamation Division and the US Environmental Protection Agency, will offer the opportunity for one-on-one discussions between homeowners and officials to discuss the status of the sewer design project and provide more information about lateral connections to inform rebuilds.

The Lahaina Resource Center is located in Lahaina Gateway, 325 Keawe St., Suite B102, next to Sherwin-Williams.

For more information on the Wahikuli Gravity Sewer Design Project, visit www.mauirecovers.org/wastewater.