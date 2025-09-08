Akakū Upstairs: ‘Maui’s Deadly Firestorm’ screening, Sept. 18, 2025

Akakū Upstairs hosts a screening of PBS Frontline’s “Maui’s Deadly Firestorm,” on Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in Suite 204.

The film is a year-long investigation into the devastating August 2023 wildfire that claimed 102 lives and destroyed the historic town of Lahaina on Maui. “The documentary uncovers a systemic lack of preparedness despite decades of warnings, critical failures in the emergency response to the fire, and examines ongoing tensions as the community reflects on the tragedy and attempts to rebuild in the wake of America’s deadliest wildfire in a century,” according to an event announcement.

Led by writer, producer, and director Xinyan Yu, with producer Christina Avalos and Hawai‘i-based field producer Keoni Alvarez, the documentary was produced by Frontline at GBH in Boston and broadcast nationwide on PBS.

It recently won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Climate, Environment and Weather Coverage at the 46th Annual News & Documentary Emmy Awards, hosted by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences in New York City.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Seating is limited. Click here to register.

Offered on the third Thursday of each month, Akakū Upstairs is a free community outreach program designed to bring Maui Nui together in person to share, learn, and be inspired by local stories, elevating community and conversation.