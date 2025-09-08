Day of stewardship helps to protect, restore Hiʻi Agricultural Heiau on Lānaʻi

Stewardship day at the Hiʻi Agricultural Heiau (9.6.25) PC: Lānaʻi Culture & Heritage Center

Lānaʻi Culture & Heritage Center led a group of volunteers to a sacred and remote heiau on Saturday. The stewardship day took place at Hiʻi Agricultural Heiau, located about two miles from Kōʻele.

The center’s volunteers have worked for the last nine years to protect and preserve the site, which includes an ancient heiau and remnants of traditional house sites. Efforts have been ongoing since 2015 to eliminate introduced trees and clear invasive plants from the area, helping to open up the canopy to restore the native understory.