Free building trades courses offered at UH Maui College this fall

UHMC construction. PC: University of Hawaiʻi Maui College

The University of Hawaiʻi Maui College is offering a free eight-week carpentry pre-apprenticeship training beginning next Monday, Sept. 15 and running through Friday, Nov. 14. The tuition value is $6,000.

The course includes four weeks of intensive training in carpentry fundamentals and basic tool use, construction math, basic print reading, metal framing, concrete formwork, and drywall. The course also includes a two-week paid internship at an active construction site.

Upon successful completion of the program, students will be granted direct entry into any of the three registered apprenticeship programs administered by the Hawaiʻi Carpenters Apprenticeship & Training Fund (HCATF).

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Complete information, eligibility requirements, and registration here.

UHMC construction. PC: University of Hawaiʻi Maui College

Free one-week Basic Painting classes and free one-week Basic Carpentry classes are also being offered. The tuition value for each of these classes is $1,600. Several sections of both courses have space available over the next couple of months. Students will use the skills they acquire to build sheds that will be donated to help with wildfire recovery.

Complete information and registration for the Basic Painting class is here; complete information and registration for the Basic Carpentry class is here.

UHMC construction. PC: University of Hawaiʻi Maui College