Maui Surf Forecast for September 09, 2025

Shores Tonight Tuesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 1-3 2-4 3-5 3-5 West Facing 1-3 1-3 3-5 2-4 South Facing 4-6 4-6 3-5 4-6 East Facing 7-10 10-15 10-15 8-12

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers. Low Temperature In the mid 70s. Winds Northeast winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.2 feet 09:17 PM HST. High 2.2 feet 03:22 AM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds Northeast winds around 5 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.4 feet 09:15 AM HST. High 2.4 feet 03:20 PM HST. Sunrise 6:11 AM HST. Sunset 6:35 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Latest buoy observations from Hilo showed a rise in energy across the 12-14 second spectral bands this morning, but since then the energy has been steady this afternoon. With Kiko expected to make its closes approach to the Hawaiian Islands during the next 24-36 hours, we should see a quick rise in wave heights starting with the eastern half of the state tonight and the western half of the state on Tuesday. Although peak surf heights are expected to be short-lived, a rapid rise of east swell should produce dangerous conditions along east facing shores. A High Surf Warning has been issued for the Big Island, Maui, and Molokai starting tonight and for Oahu and Kauai starting Tuesday. Surf heights are expected to peak at low end warning thresholds tonight for the Big Island, late tonight into Tuesday morning for Maui County and Tuesday mid day into the afternoon for Oahu and Kauai.

The current medium period south-southwest swell will slowly decline this afternoon before another reinforcing swell out of the south- southwest is expected on Tuesday. This should help maintain surf near or slightly above the summer average throughout the first half of the week. Additionally, multiple small pules of northwest swell energy will generate small surf along north facing beaches throughout the week. A short-lived northeast swell is possible for select exposures as Kiko passes to our north.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.