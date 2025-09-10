Community meetings at public libraries to discuss Hawaiʻi’s Climate Plan this month

CCMAC photo. (Courtesy: DLNR)

The Hawaiʻi Climate Change Mitigation and Adaptation Commission (CCMAC) is partnering with state libraries this month to host a series of community talk-story sessions on the draft Climate Action Pathways (CAP), a plan designed to guide Hawaiʻi toward a safer, healthier and more affordable future.

The CAP outlines strategies to strengthen resiliency, affordability, economic stability and community well-being. Residents are invited to review the CAP draft, share feedback and help shape solutions that address Hawaiʻi’s climate challenges.

Talk-story sessions are scheduled as follows:

Sept. 10 – Mānoa Public Library (Oʻahu), 5 p.m.

Sept. 11 – Kailua Public Library (Oʻahu), 4 p.m.

Sept. 13 – Salt Lake-Moanalua Public Library (Oʻahu), Noon

Sept. 15 – Mililani Public Library (Oʻahu), 5 p.m.

Sept. 16 – Waimānalo Public Library (Oʻahu), 1 p.m.

Sept. 17 – Kahului Library (Maui), 9 a.m.

Sept. 18 – Wailuku Library (Maui), 3 p.m.

Sept. 20 – Hilo Library (Hawaiʻi Island), 1 p.m.

Sept. 23 – Līhuʻe Library (Kauaʻi), 11 a.m.

Sept. 23 – Kapaʻa Library (Kauaʻi), 4 p.m.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Additional sessions will be announced on CCMAC’s events calendar.

CCMAC photo. (Courtesy: DLNR)

“We are delighted about how active the community has been in contributing to the Climate Action Pathways,” said CCMAC climate outreach leader Bill Unruh. “With the continued help of our ʻohana, I am hopeful for our future.”

Community members are encouraged to participate by attending a session, reviewing proposed actions online and submitting feedback on key areas such as energy, transportation, agriculture and forestry.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Comments can also be provided online at https://hiclimate.consider.it or submitted to HI_Climate@hawaii.gov. The platform will be open for public input through Sept. 30, 2025.