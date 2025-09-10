Community meetings at public libraries to discuss Hawaiʻi’s Climate Plan this month
The Hawaiʻi Climate Change Mitigation and Adaptation Commission (CCMAC) is partnering with state libraries this month to host a series of community talk-story sessions on the draft Climate Action Pathways (CAP), a plan designed to guide Hawaiʻi toward a safer, healthier and more affordable future.
The CAP outlines strategies to strengthen resiliency, affordability, economic stability and community well-being. Residents are invited to review the CAP draft, share feedback and help shape solutions that address Hawaiʻi’s climate challenges.
Talk-story sessions are scheduled as follows:
- Sept. 10 – Mānoa Public Library (Oʻahu), 5 p.m.
- Sept. 11 – Kailua Public Library (Oʻahu), 4 p.m.
- Sept. 13 – Salt Lake-Moanalua Public Library (Oʻahu), Noon
- Sept. 15 – Mililani Public Library (Oʻahu), 5 p.m.
- Sept. 16 – Waimānalo Public Library (Oʻahu), 1 p.m.
- Sept. 17 – Kahului Library (Maui), 9 a.m.
- Sept. 18 – Wailuku Library (Maui), 3 p.m.
- Sept. 20 – Hilo Library (Hawaiʻi Island), 1 p.m.
- Sept. 23 – Līhuʻe Library (Kauaʻi), 11 a.m.
- Sept. 23 – Kapaʻa Library (Kauaʻi), 4 p.m.
Additional sessions will be announced on CCMAC’s events calendar.
“We are delighted about how active the community has been in contributing to the Climate Action Pathways,” said CCMAC climate outreach leader Bill Unruh. “With the continued help of our ʻohana, I am hopeful for our future.”
Community members are encouraged to participate by attending a session, reviewing proposed actions online and submitting feedback on key areas such as energy, transportation, agriculture and forestry.
Comments can also be provided online at https://hiclimate.consider.it or submitted to HI_Climate@hawaii.gov. The platform will be open for public input through Sept. 30, 2025.