Zippy’s opens new location in Henderson, Las Vegas

Zippy’s employees celebrate the opening of a new location in Henderson, Las Vegas, the Hawaiʻi-based company’s third restaurant in Southern Nevada. (Courtesy: Zippy’s)

Zippy’s Restaurants celebrated the grand opening of its third location in southern Nevada, according to an announcement by the company Tuesday.

The newest Zippy’s is located in the Henderson area of the valley at 9570 S. Eastern Avenue, in between the I-215 Beltway and St. Rose Parkway, in the Silverado Park Place Shopping Center.

The grand opening celebration included a traditional Hawaiian blessing, the untying of a maile lei by CEO Jason Higa, as well as an offering of traditional Hawaiian chants and hula, and a performance by dancers from the local Paiute tribe.

“This restaurant was built with the community in mind,” said Belma Soliven, senior regional director. “Our goal is to be a place where friends and families can come together over ‘ono food, good conversation and a warm, welcoming atmosphere. We are excited to open our doors and share our aloha with the Henderson community here in Southern Nevada”

To mark the grand opening, Zippy’s is offering a take-out special on its popular Korean Fried Chicken and Chili Mixed Plate for $9.99 (regularly $15.45) at all Hawaiʻi and Nevada locations through Oct. 5, 2025.

Brothers Francis and Charles Higa founded Zippy’s Restaurants more than 58 years ago on South King Street in urban Honolulu. Zippy’s now has 25 locations across Oʻahu, Maui, Hawaiʻi Island and Southern Nevada. Its first location outside of Hawaiʻi opened in October 2023 in Las Vegas.

Zippy’s locations are a combination of fast-casual take-out service, casual full-service dine-in restaurant and a convenient retail bakery. Some Zippy’s locations are open until late at night, serving the comfort foods of Hawaiʻi in a family friendly atmosphere.

For more information, visit zippys.com.