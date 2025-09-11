Maui police launch internal investigation into social media comments

Maui Police Department, Wailuku Station. PC: Wendy Osher

The Maui Police Department reports it is aware of an incident involving a department member who allegedly posted inappropriate comments on social media.

“We take this matter extremely seriously. We hold our employees to the highest standards of the policing profession, and when actions fall short of those standards, they are addressed immediately,” said Chief John Pelletier.

The employee has been assigned to administrative duties while an internal investigation is conducted.

Department officials said the comments made are not representative of the beliefs, values, or standards of the Maui Police Department. “Our department remains committed to upholding the highest level of professionalism and maintaining the trust of the community we serve,” according to a department press release addressing the matter.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

As this is an ongoing personnel matter, no further details are available at this time.