Maui Rescue Mission presentation at Kīhei-Wailea Rotary, Sept. 17

Scott Hansen, the Executive Director of the Maui Rescue Mission will provide a 2-year update on progress since the Maui wildfires and how needs have evolved.

Maui Rescue Mission Executive Director Scott Hansen will provide a “Two Year Post-Fire Update” to the Rotary Club of Kīhei-Wailea, on Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025.

The Maui Rescue Mission utilizes their mobile shower and laundry trailer to hold weekly outreaches in four different locations across the island to serve Maui neighbors without an address. The team provides critical support for physical, emotional, mental, and spiritual needs as well as guidance toward individual wellness and self-sufficiency.

Since the fires in 2023, there has been a steady increase in attendance of the outreaches and the needs of the guests. The team continues to remain fluid and flexible to meet those needs.

“The houseless population of Maui faces unique obstacles that most of us cannot even imagine,” said Hansen. “We hope you come away from our presentation with a stronger sense of understanding and compassion, but also with some action steps you can take to help.”

Scott Hansen has been serving on the front lines and in the trenches of homelessness for 10 years. He was first introduced to this calling when serving as a volunteer on an outreach in New York City. He was so deeply moved by his experiences as a volunteer that he left his job to join the team at City Relief where he served as a full-time outreach leader in New York and New Jersey.

In 2019, Scott and his family answered a passion for the houseless of Maui. They moved their family from New Jersey to Maui and took over running Maui Rescue Mission. Little did they know, they would soon be serving Maui in a pandemic and then a devastating fire.

Through it all, their love and passion for Maui has grown and they continue to serve from the front lines with spirit, grit, and determination.

The meeting will take place at Kīhei Lutheran Church, located at 220 Moʻi Place in Kīhei. Social time and a light lunch will begin at 11:15 a.m., followed by the program from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.