Maui News
Air travelers advised of screening delays at Kahului and Kona airports
A
A
A
Due to baggage screening delays at the Kahului Airport (OGG), the state Department of Transportation is advising anyone traveling with checked luggage to arrive at the airport at least an hour and a half prior to their scheduled departure time.
A similar advisory was issued this morning at the Ellison Onizuka Kona International Airport at Keāhole on Hawaiʻi Island.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsored Content
Loading job listings...
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments