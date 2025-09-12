Hundreds turn out for AI and Cloud Innovation Summit at the Hawaiʻi Convention Center

A sign of growing interest in artificial intelligence and Cloud innovation was evident Wednesday during a daylong Summit held Wednesday at the Hawaiʻi Convention Center. PC: Business Development and Support Center of the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism

The fourth annual Hawaiʻi AI and Cloud Innovation Summit drew nearly 500 professionals, educators, and technology partners to the Hawaiʻi Convention Center on Wednesday, highlighting the state’s commitment to exploring technological innovation.

The state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism presented the event in partnership with Google Public Sector and the TRUE Initiative. Discussions focused on how artificial intelligence and cloud technology are being applied in real-world scenarios.

James Kunane Tokioka, director of the state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism. Courtesy photo

“Today was about having real conversations about what’s working, where the gaps are, and how we can continue learning from one another,” said department Director James Kunane Tokioka. “It was great to see leaders from across government, education, and the private sector coming together to explore how we can use technology to better serve our communities and strengthen Hawaiʻi’s future.”

Christine Sakuda, the state’s chief information officer, said the summit aimed to showcase Hawaiʻi’s innovative AI and Cloud technology projects, and to “bring in expertise from the continent, on what else is going on in the world that we could leverage in Hawaiʻi, because we’re doing some great work in Hawaiʻi that’s a model for the rest of the world.”

Christine Sakuda, the state’s chief information officer. Courtesy photo

Artificial intelligence “is really there as a tool and an enabler,” she said. “It doesn’t replace people by any means. It’s really there to help people do their jobs better and more effectively.”

Sakuda said she hoped summit attendees came away feeling inspired and having a better understanding of artificial intelligence and Cloud technology. Then, they can take what they’ve learned and apply it to their work or personal lives, she said.

“Because AI can be intimidating,” Sakuda said. “There’s so many state workers here that are learning and being inspired about all the technology.”

Summit attendee Kevin Olival, associate dean for research at the College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resilience at the University of Hawaiʻi, said he was excited to learn more about AI and how it could be used in his work at the university.

Kevin Olival, associate dean for research at the College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resilience at the University of Hawaiʻi. Courtesy photo

Workflow can be streamlined and research made more efficient, Olival said, adding that he appreciated the opportunity to network and meet people to learn what they’re doing with technology statewide.

“I think we need to embrace it,” he said of AI. “If we’re afraid of it, then we won’t make advances.”

At the same time, “I think that we need to put in the right safeguards,” he said. “That’s a critical component, but I think that unless we really embrace it and play with it; we’re not going to advance things and learn.”

The summit featured keynote speakers, panel discussions and breakout sessions that showed how AI is being used to improve government services, support small business growth, enhance cybersecurity and expand career opportunities for local residents.