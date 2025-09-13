First Hawaiian Bank opens new branch in the Lahaina Cannery Mall

First Hawaiian Bank holds a blessing for its new branch located in Lahaina Cannery Mall on Friday. (PC: First Hawaiian Bank)

First Hawaiian Bank held the blessing and opening of its new branch at Lahaina Cannery Mall on Friday. The full-service branch provides a wide range of personal and business banking services, as well as financial advisory support.

“We are deeply committed to serving Lahaina and ensuring that this community has the support and partnership it deserves to thrive once again,” said Bob Harrison, chairman, president and CEO. “The reopening of our Lahaina Branch is another opportunity to work together with our customers and neighbors to rebuild and move forward.”

In addition to opening its Lahaina Cannery Mall location, First Hawaiian Bank announced plans to return to its original Lahaina Branch site.

“The bank will reopen at its historic location once it is deemed appropriate and approved, ensuring the timing aligns with the broader community’s recovery and rebuilding efforts,” the bank said in an public announcement Friday.

An art piece by Hiroki Morinoue inspired by Lahaina’s story of renewal will be featured in the bank. (PC: First Hawaiian Bank)

The new 1,467-square-foot branch was designed with the Lahaina community in mind. It features a special art installation by local visual artist Hiroki Morinoue, inspired by the town’s story of renewal. The space includes a conference room, two private offices, three teller stations—including one dedicated to merchant services—an ATM and a night depository.

Sustainability was also a consideration in the branch’s construction, with low-VOC interior finishes and reused equipment incorporated wherever possible. The branch is located at 1221 Honoapi‘ilani Highway, Suite A-3, inside Lahaina Cannery Mall, and is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Imua Family Services CEO Dean Wong accepts a check from First Hawaiian Bank on Friday. (PC: First Hawaiian Bank)

To further support the youth of the Lahaina community following the devastation of the wildfire, First Hawaiian Bank committed a $25,000 gift to Imua Family Services. The Maui-based nonprofit provides critical programs and resources that help children of all abilities thrive, ensuring they have the care, support and community they need to reach their full potential.

“We are humbled by the First Hawaiian Bank Foundation’s generous support of Imua Family Services,” said Dean Wong, CEO, Imua Family Services. “This gift helps us walk alongside families in Lahaina and across Maui, providing resources and encouragement during a time when our community needs it most. Together, we can ensure that children and families continue to thrive and grow to their full potential.”

First Hawaiian Bank employees pose for a photo at the new location in Lahaina Cannery Mall. (PC: First Hawaiian Bank)

First Hawaiian Bank currently operates six branches on Maui, employing a team of 50. The new Lahaina branch will be staffed by six employees, with additional positions, including Banking Consultant and Personal Banker, available to support growth. Interested applicants can visit FHB.com/careers.