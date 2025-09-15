Cameron Center hosts free community Open House showcasing 24 nonprofits 

J. Walter Cameron Center. PC: Wendy Osher (7.20.21)

The J. Walter Cameron Center invites the community to its Open House on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, from 4 to 6 p.m. The event is free and open to the public, offering an opportunity to learn about the wide range of services and programs available to Maui residents.

The Cameron Center is home to 24 nonprofit and social service agencies, all dedicated to supporting the health, well-being, and quality of life of the community. At the Open House, agencies will showcase their programs, resources, and services—covering areas such as health care, youth and family services, senior support, recovery, and more.

Guests will be entertained by Maui Pops Orchestra string and brass quartets, fun games, giveaways and an Instrument “Petting Zoo” – a unique experience for the whole family

“It’s a chance for everyone to see the incredible network of services here at the Center” said Cesar Gaxiola, Executive Director of the Cameron Center. “No matter your age, background, or circumstances, support is here for you.”

Guests will have the opportunity to meet nonprofit leaders, ask questions, and explore resources designed to make a difference in their daily lives. Light refreshments will be served.

Since 1973, the Cameron Center incubates, supports and accelerates social good on Maui. Today it houses 24 nonprofit resident agencies that serve over 65,000 individuals each year.

For more information about the Open House, please contact the Cameron Center at 808-244-5546 or visit www.jwcameroncenter.org .