Free virtual autism training for families, providers offered by UH Mānoa

Families and professionals are invited to register for ECHO Autism Hawaiʻi’s free virtual learning sessions, an opportunity to gain practical strategies and expert support to improve support for autistic individuals.

During these sessions, community professionals share their expertise to build local capacity, connecting autism service providers and families, and empowering them with the knowledge and skills needed to deliver timely and effective support. ECHO Autism Hawaiʻi is housed in the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa’s College of Education.

The program is a set of sessions that start on Sept. 30, and run for four weeks on Tuesdays from noon to 1:30 p.m. The cohort is designed for autism service providers, including speech-language pathologists, psychologists, occupational therapists, board certified behavior analysts, registered behavior technicians, social workers and others.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The cohort theme is “Family Engagement” with sessions dedicated to early childhood, school-age and transition-age individuals, embedding culturally responsive practices throughout. The program will follow the ACEs model, emphasizing alliance, collaboration and empowerment. This is the second year this program is being offered.

“By fostering a community of practice, ECHO Autism aims to reduce disparities in access to autism services and improve outcomes for individuals with autism spectrum disorder across diverse communities,” said ECHO Autism Hawaiʻi co-lead and Special Education Assistant Professor Marija Čolić. “Since launching the first cohort in summer 2024, we’ve received very positive feedback. Participants reported that each presentation was informative, engaging and easy to understand.”

Other program leads include Kelsey Oliver from the College of Education Department of Special Education and Maya Matheis, who is contracted with the Center on Disability Studies, where the program is housed. ECHO Autism Hawaiʻi is supported through a University Center for Excellence in Developmental Disabilities grant funded by the Administration on Community Living.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Play-based program

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Čolić also leads a free play-based research program where autistic children can develop play and social skills while connecting with peers in a supportive environment. This project is co-led by Sho Araiba, a lecturer at Leeward Community College, along with UH Mānoa students.

The play-based program sessions are held on Saturday mornings at the College of Education and last for 1.5 hours. The third cohort will run this fall from Sept. 20 to Dec. 13. The program welcomes children between the ages of 6 and 12. Enrollment is limited to six children, but additional spots may be available depending on demand.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Parents attend each session and participate as much as they feel comfortable. During sessions, children choose from a variety of toys and games, and the team provides guidance and modeling to support positive interactions so that every child feels comfortable, respected, and included.

Parents interested in enrolling their child and/or for more information are encouraged to contact Čolić at colic@hawaii.edu.

Student engagement at UH Mānoa

Another project related to autism support is the United Network of Inclusivity, a registered independent organization at UH Mānoa. UNITY was established in 2024 by UH neurodivergent students and students with disabilities with the aim of supporting other neurodivergent UH students.

Čolić serves as the faculty sponsor. There are several events planned for the fall to help neurodivergent students and students with disabilities connect with one another. The vision of UNITY is to uplift the voices of students with disabilities by providing a supportive and compassionate space run by and for neurodivergent and disabled students. Students interested in joining the registered independent organization are encouraged to reach out unity4disabilities@gmail.com or colic@hawaii.edu.