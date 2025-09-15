HTA announces advisory board committee leadership

Lisa Paulson. PC: Aubrey Hord

The Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority announced the leadership of its new advisory board committees on Friday. Maui resident Lisa Paulson is chairing a committee focused on destination stewardship, Hawaiian culture and workforce development.

Lanai Tabura, a Lāna‘i native, entrepreneur, radio DJ, comedian and actor, is vice chair of the Sports Tourism Standing Committee.

The panels aim to strengthen the authority’s strategic priorities and improve accountability. The appointments, which include several Maui residents, were discussed and approved at a board meeting last week.

“HTA’s board committees ensure that we remain focused, accountable and community-driven,” said Caroline Anderson, HTA’s interim president and chief executive officer. “Their leadership will guide critical areas ranging from branding and destination stewardship to sports and film tourism, while also supporting the search for HTA’s next CEO.”

Lanai Tabura. Photo courtesy Kaʻuhane Inc.

The committees and their membership:

Administrative Standing Committee & Chief Executive Officer Search: This group, tasked with overseeing the search and hiring of the next HTA president and chief executive officer, will be led by Chairman James McCully and Vice Chair Joel Guy. McCully and Guy will also lead the special “Permitted Interaction Group” for the CEO search.

Committee member assignments are expected to be finalized at the next advisory board meeting.

The HTA is the state agency responsible for managing tourism in a sustainable way, working with the community to “mālama Hawaiʻi” — care for our home.