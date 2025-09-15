Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for September 16, 2025

September 15, 2025, 10:00 PM HST
Shores
Tonight
Tuesday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
2-4
1-3
1-3
1-3 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
3-5 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.4 feet 04:00 AM HST.
















TUESDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.5 feet 12:11 PM HST. 











Sunrise
6:13 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:29 PM HST.









Swell Summary




North shore surf will hold at tiny levels for several days. A gale low that is currently in the Gulf of Alaska is expected to send a minor north swell towards Hawaii later this week, resulting in a small bump in surf heights for north facing beaches beginning on Thursday. An additional small northwest reinforcement is expected this weekend. 


The current small, medium period south swell will gradually decline through mid-week. A couple of very small reinforcements are expected throughout the next several days, though surf will remain small. A slightly larger long period swell is forecast to arrive in the islands by Friday night, boosting south shore surf back up to near the September average this weekend. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.



				  Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.


				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph. 





    Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
 
