Maui Surf Forecast for September 16, 2025
|Shores
|Tonight
|Tuesday
|Surf
|Surf
|PM
|AM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|2-4
|1-3
|1-3
|1-3
|West Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|South Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|East Facing
|2-4
|2-4
|2-4
|3-5
|Weather
|Partly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the lower 70s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|In the mid 80s.
|Winds
|East winds 10 to 15 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:13 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:29 PM HST.
Swell Summary
North shore surf will hold at tiny levels for several days. A gale low that is currently in the Gulf of Alaska is expected to send a minor north swell towards Hawaii later this week, resulting in a small bump in surf heights for north facing beaches beginning on Thursday. An additional small northwest reinforcement is expected this weekend.
The current small, medium period south swell will gradually decline through mid-week. A couple of very small reinforcements are expected throughout the next several days, though surf will remain small. A slightly larger long period swell is forecast to arrive in the islands by Friday night, boosting south shore surf back up to near the September average this weekend.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.
