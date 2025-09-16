Kamehameha Schools, file photo by Wendy Osher.

In response to the recent campaign by Students for Fair Admissions against Kamehameha Schools, ACLU of Hawaiʻi stands in solidarity with Kamehameha Schools. ACLU of Hawaiʻi strongly supports Kamehameha Schools’ admissions policy, which is to give preference to Native Hawaiians to the extent permitted by law.

“Unlike other educational institutions, Kamehameha Schools receives no taxpayer dollars. Instead, this private institution is entirely funded by the trust of Princess Pauahi Bishop, who directed that her private property be utilized in a manner clearly defined in her will. Kamehameha Schools’ policy giving preference to Native Hawaiians is not subject to the same legal standards as a school that receives government funds,” ACLU of Hawaiʻi said in a news release statement.

ACLU of Hawaiʻi Executive Director, Salmah Y. Rizvi, stated: “We understand the complicated and painful history of the United States against Indigenous people and cultures and the ways in which Native Hawaiians are adversely impacted, especially in their homeland. Kamehameha Schools serves an important role in preparing future generations of Native Hawaiians, through education, to lead and restore the well-being of Princess Pauahi’s people.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Recognizing the distinct history and political relationship between the United States and the Native Hawaiian community, the ACLU says it supports and defends the rights of Native Hawaiians under United States law. Furthermore, the ACLU acknowledges that “those rights are based not on race, but on the rights of Native Hawaiians as a unique, Indigenous people who have never relinquished their sovereignty or settled their claims with the United States.”

ACLU of Hawaiʻi Board Member, Kāwika Riley, stated: “A country founded in defiance of government overreach and a deep belief in civil liberties has no role interfering in the lawful efforts of Kamehameha Schools to fulfill its founder’s charge regarding the disposition and use of her private property. At this time, before any lawsuit has been filed, we urge all Americans to learn about the historical and present-day injustices committed against Native Hawaiians, including the US’s yet-unfulfilled commitment to achieve reconciliation with the Native Hawaiian people,” referring to Public Law 103-150, signed into law in 1993, in which the United States apologized for its role in the overthrow of the Hawaiian Kingdom and committed to reconciliation with Native Hawaiians.

ACLU Hawaiʻi Policy Director Mandy Fernandes continued: “In no universe is reconciliation advanced by taking away educational opportunities from Native Hawaiian children, who uniquely need and uniquely benefit from the culturally-grounded, tailored opportunities provided by those working to fulfill Pauahi’s legacy at no cost, and great benefit, to the taxpayer.”