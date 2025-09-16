Update/Extinguished: Maui firefighters respond to brush fire in Haʻikū

Photo by Wendy Osher.

Update:

A brush fire reported in the area of Kahiapo Place in Haʻikū has since been extinguished as of 9:04 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025. The fire was first reported at 7:16 a.m.

Previous post:

Maui firefighters are responding to a bush fire reported at 7:16 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 16, near 88 Kahiapo Place in Haʻikū.

There are no evacuation orders in place at this time; however, if you need extra time, emergency officials say preparations should be made now. Smoke impacts may also be present.

The public in this area is asked to follow instructions from officials and stay informed. The public should avoid the area to allow first responders to work.

The Maui Emergency Management Agency continues to monitor the situation and will provide additional information as it becomes available.

For real-time evacuation notifications, zone status updates, and to download the Genasys Protect evacuation app, visit: https://protect.genasys.com