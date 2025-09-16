Two year pilot program to collect camera data on vehicle noise on Oʻahu roadways

Map showing the first 10 noise camera sites. PC: Hawaiʻi DOT

The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation announced a noise detection pilot program authorized will begin on Sept. 15, 2025.

A total of 10 noise detection cameras will be installed on Oʻahu by January of 2026. The first device was installed yesterday on the H-3 Freeway at the Halekou Interchange (junction with Kamehameha Highway). A second device gets installed today on Ala Moana Boulevard near Kalia Road.

The purpose of the noise detection pilot is to gather data on the types and levels of noise generated by vehicles on O‘ahu roads. No tickets will be issued through this pilot.

HDOT selected the locations for installation based on complaints recorded by the Honolulu Police Department. An additional 12 locations have been identified for potential data gathering pending engineering assessment.

A map with additional details on the sites is available online at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/noise-detection-cameras/

Once the sites begin gathering data, HDOT will prepare monthly reports on the number of events detected exceeding 90 dB at the noise detection pilot locations as well as the type of vehicle noise observed (e.g., engine, muffler, etc.). These reports will be used to help with future legislation on vehicle noise and HPD enforcement. Current laws prohibit the modification of motor vehicle, motorcycle, or moped mufflers or exhaust pipes, to increase the volume of noise emitted.

See: