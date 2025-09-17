A Ho‘olawa Kine a Day fills the valley at Twin Falls with music, food and connection

A Ho‘olawa Kine a Day fire dancing. (Courtesy: Common Ground Collective)

On the first Saturday of September, the Ho‘olawa Valley at Twin Falls came alive with kamaʻāina. Music flowed between trees, keiki splashed in the waterfalls and raced across the grass, and families exchanged toys, clothes and native plants.

Guests gathered to listen to a blessing by Makamea Murray, music by local musician Kanoa, spoken word art by Dominique Linden and fire dancing by Siva Tau. Hawai’i Taro Farms gave a paʻi ʻai demonstration and shared huli.

This was A Ho‘olawa Kine a Day, a free, quarterly community gathering hosted by Common Ground Collective in partnership with Wailele Farms at Twin Falls.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“We want the events to create space for people to connect, you can’t have food sovereignty or security without community,” said Jennifer Karaca, founding executive director of Common Ground Collective. “By giving people a chance to relax with music, food and laughter, it allows them to start to build those relationships, and before you know it, you’re hearing each other’s stories, realizing we’re facing the same challenges Then we can start talking about solutions, and how by working together, we can create the support we all deserve. That’s the real magic of Ho‘olawa.”

One of the highlights was a visit from the Pāʻia Youth and Culture Center, organized with help from Trish “da dish” Smith, CGC board member and longtime supporter of Maui’s youth. “The kids are still talking about how much fun they had a week later,” Trish said. “But more than just having a good time, it’s so important to give Maui’s next generation a strong sense of community.”

“Maui is strongest when we gather like this,” said Megan Nakashima, president of Pukalani Superette and interim board president of Common Ground Collective. “Ho‘olawa is a reminder that resilience isn’t built in meetings or policies alone. It’s built in conversations between people who care about their island.”

A Ho‘olawa Kine a Day. (Courtesy: Common Ground Collective)

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Behind the scenes, the day’s success reflected the generosity of the community. Wailele Farms once again welcomed residents into the valley. Common Ground Collective organized the event who also cooked up free chili for the attendees Pukalani Superette and Hāliʻimaile General Store also provided food that nourished both bellies and spirits.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Maui Brewing Company donated refreshing non-alcoholic beverages, and the Friends of Joe Pontanilla as well as Happy Lau Farms lent their support to make the day possible. Volunteers, musicians and cultural practitioners rounded out the circle of generosity, giving freely of their time and talents. “Neighbors who had never met before sat side by side over plates of food and found, quite literally, common ground,” organizers said.

“It felt so good to see people eating together, enjoying food made with Maui ingredients,” Nakashima said. “Food has always been how we take care of one another here. Being part of this event reminded me why I love this island so much.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Barry Henry of event sponsor Happy Lau Farms, reflected, “Sponsoring A Ho‘olawa Kine a Day was a true privilege, offering the chance to see community bonds grow stronger. When people come together in the spirit of sharing time, food, and aloha, the entire community thrives.”

Looking Ahead

A Hoʻolawa Kine a Day is not a one-time celebration; it’s a rhythm, returning each season to remind Maui of the power of connection. The next gathering will be held on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, once again at Wailele Farms at Twin Falls.

“Connection facilitates discussion, and discussion leads to solutions,” Karaca said. “When we keep coming together, when we keep showing up for each other, there’s nothing we can’t work through.”

To sponsor, volunteer, attend or perform at future events, follow Common Ground Collective on social @cgcmaui, visit their website at www.commongroundcollective.com or email them at cgcmaui@gmail.com.