New Central Maui School Project to host community open houses, Sept. 18 and 21

Open House flyer. Courtesy image

The team behind the New Central Maui School Project will host its first community informational open houses this month, inviting residents to learn more about plans for a new public school in Waikapū.

Events are scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 18, from 5 to 7 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 21, from noon to 2 p.m., at the University of Hawai‘i Maui College. Both sessions will provide opportunities for the public to hear updates on the project timeline, share ideas and concerns, and help shape a school that reflects the culture and needs of Central Maui.

The first phase of the project is set to open as a middle school in 2030. Over time, the campus is expected to grow to support up to 1,650 students, housing both a middle and elementary school. Land for the project has been set aside within the Waikapū Country Town Development. To date, the Hawai‘i State Legislature has allocated $76 million toward the school project.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The open house will feature:

School location and surrounding area

Culture and place

Campus vision and design

Innovation and sustainability

Organizers say the events are family-friendly, with activities planned for keiki.

For more information or to register, visit ncms.eventbrite.com.