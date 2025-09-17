Maui News

New drive-thru café, Malia Coffee Co. announces gift card giveaway

September 17, 2025
Photo courtesy of Malia Coffee Co.

Malia Coffee Co., the founders of The Kettle — a new drive-thru café in Hāliʻimaile — has announced a $200 gift card giveaway.

To enter, follow @maliacoffeeco on Instagram, like their post, tag friends in the comments (more tags = more entries) and share the post on your story.

The giveaway will accept entries through Friday, Sept. 19. The winner will be announced on Monday, Sept. 22.

For more information, visit maliacoffeeco.com.

Comments

