Maui News
New drive-thru café, Malia Coffee Co. announces gift card giveaway
A
A
A
Malia Coffee Co., the founders of The Kettle — a new drive-thru café in Hāliʻimaile — has announced a $200 gift card giveaway.
To enter, follow @maliacoffeeco on Instagram, like their post, tag friends in the comments (more tags = more entries) and share the post on your story.
The giveaway will accept entries through Friday, Sept. 19. The winner will be announced on Monday, Sept. 22.
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD
For more information, visit maliacoffeeco.com.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsored Content
Loading job listings...
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments