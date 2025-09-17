Queen Kaʻahumanu Center welcomes US Air Force Band of the Pacific’s ‘Small Kine’ to Center Stage

United States Air Force Band of the Pacific’s “Small Kine” rock band. PC: courtesy

Queen Kaʻahumanu Center presents Small Kine, a four-member rock band representing the United States Air Force Band of the Pacific, on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Center Stage.

Contrary to its name, Small Kine brings a big sound. Known for their high-energy performances and innovative arrangements, the group reimagines everything from timeless rock anthems to beloved island tunes, captivating audiences with fresh takes on classic hits.

Formed by musicians stationed at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Hawaiʻi, the band’s members hail from across the United States, each bringing unique experiences, training and influences. With degrees from some of the nation’s top music institutions and years of professional performance, the quartet delivers a sound that is both polished and electric.

From performing for service members to connecting with local communities and international guests across the Pacific, Small Kine has built a reputation for delivering music with passion, precision, and pride. Their powerful stage presence and contagious energy ensure an unforgettable live experience for audiences of all ages.

“We are excited to see the diverse talent of Small Kine take the stage,” said Kauwela Shultz, General Manager of Queen Kaʻahumanu Center. “Their sound is sure to bring a fun new energy to the Center that afternoon.”

Small Kine’s performance is free and open to the public. For details on upcoming events, visit queenkaahumanucenter.com/events.