Guam man sentenced for flying drone over military installation

Shawn N. Anderson, United States Attorney for the Districts of Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands, announced that defendant Billy Cao Cruz, 54, was sentenced on Sept. 11, 2025, to two months home confinement for Violation of National Defense Airspace. The Court also ordered two years of supervised release and a mandatory $25 special assessment fee.

On Feb. 1, 2025, Cao Cruz uploaded a video to his YouTube channel, “Planet Guam,” which depicted sensitive footage of a military installation in Guam. The video garnered close to 12,000 views before being taken down. Cruz was previously warned by the Federal Bureau of Investigation about photographing military installations.

On April 16, 2025, FBI agents met with Cruz at his residence. During this meeting, Cruz admitted to continuing to operate a specific drone, citing its fewer restrictions and the absence of notification requirements to local airports, according to the Department of Justice.

In using this specific drone, Cruz stated, “You get away with a lot of things,” authorities reported in a news release. Following a discussion about the national security concerns raised by the FBI and military, Cruz removed the video from YouTube and expressed understanding the potential threats posed by foreign adversaries, who might use the footage to target United States military installations.

"Nearly all of the airspace over Guam is subject to flight restrictions by aircraft operators," stated United States Attorney Anderson. "These restrictions help ensure the safe operation of commercial, military, and private aircraft. As this case demonstrates, they also protect our national security, including the military personnel who keep our homeland safe. We encourage anyone with knowledge of this activity to contact the FBI at the earliest opportunity."

“Defending the homeland is at the core of the FBI’s mission, and that includes safeguarding the security of our national defense installations,” said FBI Honolulu Special Agent in Charge David Porter. “This was not the first time Mr. Cruz had been warned about operating a drone over a military site, and this case demonstrates the consequences drone operators face when they choose to ignore the law in this manner. The FBI will continue to investigate and hold accountable anyone who compromises the national security of the United States and its citizens.”

This investigation was led by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and collaboration with Homeland Security Investigations, Federal Aviation Administration, and Naval Criminal Investigative Service.

Assistant United States Attorney Stephen Leon Guerrero prosecuted this case in the District of Guam.

