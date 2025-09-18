Hawai‘i Land Trust, JABSOM launch program to expand ‘āina-based behavioral health services statewide

Mohala Liko Lehua Fellows (L-R) Teara Caston, Nana Clemons, Olivia Ornellas, Jrae Viela, Alana Hu and Amber Chun. (Photo credit: JABSOM)

The nonprofit Hawai‘i Land Trust (HILT) and the University of Hawai‘i’s John A. Burns School of Medicine (JABSOM) are partnering on a new program designed to expand culturally grounded behavioral health services across the islands.

The Mohala Liko Lehua Program will host three post-doctor of psychology (PsyD) and three post-master of social work (MSW) fellows. Under the supervision of licensed psychologists and social workers at JABSOM, the fellows will collaborate with HILT to design and deliver ‘āina-based behavioral health services on O‘ahu, Maui, Kaua‘i and Hawai‘i Island.

Over the one-year fellowship, fellows will receive advanced training in trauma-informed, ʻāina- and culture- based care rooted in Hawaiian values. They will integrate this approach into HILT’s ʻāina-based education and stewardship programs at four of HILT’s eight community preserves, and will also provide services at Queen’s Health System clinical sites on Oʻahu and Maui.

Organizers say the approach blends Western evidence-based practices with an ʻōiwi worldview to create innovative, culturally grounded interventions. Program goals include delivering behavioral health services to at least 4,000 youth, experience in integrated behavioral health in primary care settings, strengthening HILT staff capacity through targeted training and measuring community impact.

“Mohala Liko Lehua is informed by and designed for underrepresented communities, especially Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander populations that have long faced systemic health disparities and underinvestment in behavioral health,” said ʻOlu Campbell, president and CEO of HILT. “Addressing these inequities requires solutions that are community-driven, rooted in ‘āina and culture and grounded in trust-based relationships.”

Beyond direct services, Mohala Liko Lehua will function as a workforce development pipeline, preparing local behavioral health providers to serve Hawai‘i with cultural fluency. JABSOM leaders say this is critical as the state continues to face a shortage of mental health professionals.

Dr. Robin Miyamoto, the program director, said that the program’s name is derived from the ʻōlelo noʻeau, “Mōhala i ka wai, ka maka o ka pua.” She explained: “This reminds us of our responsibility to protect and sustain our culture and the health of our people so that future generations can thrive. This program will enhance and expand our existing training efforts and will serve as a new pipeline for behavioral health clinicians. It is grounded in a foundation of cultural humility and safety, focusing on promoting resilience rather than solely addressing disparities.”

JABSOM and HILT seek to continue Mohala Liko Lehua for at least the next four years, aiming to train at least 24 fellows. Support for the program is generously provided by the Health Resources & Services Administration, Maui United Way, the University of Hawaiʻi, the Office of Hawaiian Affairs and other contributors. Additional funding for the program is still being sought; contact angie@HILT.org for more.