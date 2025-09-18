Support Hawaiʻi Foodbank when dining at T S Restaurants, Sept. 22-30



















T S Restaurants invites guests to support Hawaiʻi Foodbank when dining at any of its seven locations across the state from Sept. 22-30. Customers are encouraged to make a donation when visiting Duke’s, Hula Grill, Leilani’s on the Beach and Keoki’s Paradise.

When guests donate to Hawaiʻi Foodbank on Oʻahu, Maui Food Bank or Hawaiʻi Foodbank Kauaʻi using the QR code at their table, T S Restaurants will generously subtract the same amount from their bill, up to $50, providing an opportunity for both residents and visitors to impact community while enjoying a discounted meal. The money raised will stay on the island it was collected to serve their respective communities.

The campaign coincides with Hunger Action Month, held every September to raise awareness about the issue of food insecurity in America to inspire action across the board. Committed to serving the community, T S Restaurants will hold this statewide fundraiser for the fourth year in a row.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Hawaiʻi Foodbank is a local nonprofit organization that provides food assistance to the state of Hawaiʻi. It provides direct support on Oʻahu and Kauaʻi, partnering with The Food Basket to serve Hawaiʻi County and Maui Food Bank to serve Maui County. Together, they work to ensure that no one in Hawaiʻi goes hungry. Learn more at www.hawaiifoodbank.org.

WHEN:

Sept. 22-30, 2025

Restaurant hours (all day)

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

WHERE:

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Maui

Duke’s Maui (130 Kai Malina Parkway Bldg. 1)

Hula Grill Kāʻanapali (2435 Kāʻanapali Pkwy.)

Leilani’s on the Beach (2435 Kāʻanapali Pkwy.)

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Kauaʻi

T S Restaurants locations across Hawaii

(see all locations listed here: https://www.tsrestaurants.com/locations/)

Oʻahu

Duke’s Waikīkī (2335 Kalākaua Ave.)

Hula Grill Waikīkī (2335 Kalākaua Ave.)

Duke’s Kauaʻi (3610 Rice St.)

Keoki’s Paradise (2360 Kiahuna Plantation Dr.)