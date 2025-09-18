Maui News
Water service outage in Hāna on Sept. 18, 2025 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
There is a water service outage due to mainline break in Hāna, on Hāna Hwy, from Koali Bridge to St. Peters Church, affecting 60 homes and 10 standpipes. The Department of Water Supply reports the outage is from in effect from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 18, 2025.
