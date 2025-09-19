Mayor Bissen and US Air Force Band, ‘Small Kine’ unite for Maui’s International Peace Day

United States Air Force Band of the Pacific’s “Small Kine” rock band. PC: courtesy

Maui County Mayor Richard T. Bissen Jr. and the US Air Force Band “Small Kine” Unite for Maui’s International Peace Day hosted by Teran James Young Foundation, Sept. 21, 2025.

The special International Peace Pole Ceremony takes place at 12 p.m. at the Maui County Building in Wailuku. The event will also be part of a Global Peace Pole Livestream, connecting communities worldwide in a shared call for peace.

Everyone is invited to attend in person or participate online to celebrate peace, unity and community.

Adding to the celebration, the event will feature a live performance by the US Air Force Band of the Pacific’s rock ensemble, Small Kine. Stationed at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Small Kine is a four-member band known for their high-energy performances and creative reimagining of classic rock anthems and crowd-favorite sing-alongs.

With members hailing from across the United States and trained at some of the nation’s top music institutions, the group has inspired audiences throughout the Pacific with their polished, powerful sound.

Livestream Zoom link: Join Here

More on the International Peace Day is posted online here.

This event is part of the foundation’s larger celebration of peace, which continues with the Rally Around Peace Festival on Saturday, Sept. 27 at South Maui Gardens. The festival will feature live music, healing zones, keiki activities, food, and community resources, providing another opportunity for residents to come together in the spirit of unity and peace. https://buytickets.at/teranjamesyoungfoundation/1623617

Small Kine will also perform at the Queen Kaʻahumanu Center on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Center Stage.