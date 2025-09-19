Pacific Whale Foundation’s ‘Creatures of the Deep’ fall ocean camp open for registration

“Creatures of the Deep” Ocean Camp. PC: courtesy Pacific Whale Foundation

Pacific Whale Foundation invites young ocean explorers (grades 2 through 5) to join a one-of-a-kind Halloween-themed science adventure, Creatures of the Deep, running Oct. 6‑10 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. This special week of ocean camp blends marine biology, Hawaiian culture, field trips, crafts, and seasonal thrills beneath the waves.

What’s in store : Campers will investigate eerie deep-sea adaptations and creatures, from glowing jellyfish to legendary sea monsters, through hands‐on science activities, snorkeling, tide pooling, trips to the Maui Ocean Center, and cultural connections to the sea.

Where and when : Drop‑off and pick‑up take place at Pacific Whale Foundation's Discovery Center classrooms in the Maui Harbor Shops at Mā'alaea Harbor. Daily field trips include two private snorkel trips aboard PacWhale Eco‑Adventures vessels.

Tuition and payment: Camp runs Oct. 6‑10. Tuition is priced via a four‑tier system ranging from full cost to reduced rates; full scholarships are available for students who qualify (including those impacted by the wildfires).

Pacific Whale Foundation’s Ocean Camps aren’t just about fun: they inspire love and respect for the ocean in young minds. Through immersive experiences, children develop scientific literacy, cultural awareness, environmental stewardship, and unforgettable memories.

How to Sign Up or Volunteer

To register your child for the Creatures of the Deep Ocean Camp, visit the official registration page. Families in need of financial assistance are encouraged to apply for full or partial scholarships, which are available through Pacific Whale Foundation’s scholarship program.

Individuals interested in volunteering during the camp week — whether for a day or the full session — can email education@pacificwhale.org or visit the Pacific Whale Foundation website for more information and to get involved.