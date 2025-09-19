Senate committee releases report detailing its September visit to Lānaʻi and Maui

Superintendent Hayashi reinforces the importance of Nourishing Hawaiʻi’s future during the recent Senate WAM visit.

The Senate Committee on Ways and Means finalized visits with government agencies and community leaders on Lānaʻi and Maui to receive significant updates on education, housing, agricultural innovations, healthcare, workforce development pathways and wildfire management efforts.

September 2025 Lānaʻi & Maui Post-Trip Report

Proposed Maui enterprise zone for 2026. Statewide map of enterprise zones here.

“Our visits to Lānaʻi and Maui gave the committee a solid understanding of the innovative ways our departments are utilizing resources to preserve, protect, and strengthen our state through workforce development, education, wildfire management, and more, ” said Sen. Donovan M. Dela Cruz (D17– portion of Mililani, Mililani Mauka, portion of Waipiʻo Acres, Launani Valley, Wahiawā, Whitmore Village), Chair of the Senate Committee on Ways and Means.

Dela Cruz said the local partnerships the committee saw in action are proving to be critical in developing clear pathways to sustainability. “Pūlama Lānaʻi is creating viable housing options for residents, while DLNR is working alongside our State Fire Marshal to respond to the continuing threat of wildfires. DBEDT is successfully connecting with underrepresented demographics to ensure every economic opportunity is being recognized. The work of these entities will continue to be essential to informing policies and the allocation of resources to build an equitable future for Hawaiʻi,” said Dela Cruz.

Sen. Lynn DeCoite (D7 – Hāna, East and Upcountry Maui, Moloka‘i, Lānaʻi, Kaho‘olawe and Molokini), who chairs the Senate Committee on Economic Development and Tourism said investing in rural communities like those on Maui, Moloka‘i and Lāna‘i, is critical.

“These visits showcased how collaboration between government agencies, local leaders, and private partners is creating innovative solutions to long standing challenges—from housing and agriculture to wildfire resilience and workforce development,” said DeCoite. “The economic potential we’re seeing across these islands is rooted in community, culture, and resilience—values that continue to guide us as we work toward a more sustainable and inclusive Hawai‘i.”

“Coming from Maui, I know firsthand how critical it is that state resources reach our communities effectively and equitably,” said Sen. Troy N. Hashimoto (D5 – Wailuku, Kahului, Waihe‘e, Waikapu Mauka, Wai‘ehu), Vice Chair of the Senate Committee on Housing. “These site visits to Lāna‘i and Maui highlighted the progress being made in key areas like housing, wildfire preparedness, and workforce development—while also showing where we still need to focus our efforts. It’s encouraging to see strong partnerships forming on the ground, and the insights we gained will help guide meaningful investments and ensure our policies are responsive to the real needs of our people.”

WAM holds neighbor island site visits every two years to utilize information from community stakeholders and government officials to guide our collective decision-making on legislation and budget appropriations to bolster regional/statewide planning and implementation efforts.