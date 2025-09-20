E-bike giveaway for Maui fire survivors announced

Residents impacted by the Maui fires can now apply for an e-bike giveaway, as part of relief efforts led by local bicycling leagues with support from the Ulupono Initiative. Graphic courtesy of Maui Bicycling League.

In the aftermath of the devastating wildfires that impacted Lahaina and surrounding communities, a new initiative is bringing hope and mobility back to survivors. The Maui E-Bike Giveaway is a collaborative relief effort led by the Hawai‘i Bicycling League in partnership with the Maui Bicycling League, with generous funding support from the Ulupono Initiative.

This initiative provides free electric bicycles (e-bikes) to Maui fire survivors who lost their transportation. More than just a mobility solution, the program emphasizes health, healing and sustainability—empowering recipients with a clean, reliable and joyful way to reconnect with their communities and daily routines.

Each selected individual will receive an electric bicycle with shipping and assembly included, as well as safety gear including a helmet, lights and heavy-duty lock, a service voucher for bike maintenance and e-bike safety and usage training.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Applications are now open at E-Bike Giveaway. The deadline to apply is Oct. 15, 2025.

“In the wake of the Maui fires, we wanted to do more than just talk about rebuilding — we wanted to take action that helps people today and contributes to a more resilient future,” said Saman Dias, chair of the Maui Bicycling League. “Providing e-bikes to fire survivors offers a clean, affordable and empowering way to get around. It’s about restoring freedom of movement, supporting mental and physical wellbeing, and reducing our reliance on cars in a way that benefits the entire community.”

Travis Counsell, executive director of Hawai‘i Bicycling League, added: “This program reflects the kind of community-focused, sustainable response we believe in. It’s about resilience and healing—ensuring fire survivors have access to reliable, zero-emission transportation that enhances their quality of life and aligns with our State’s broader need to work towards more sustainable and affordable transportation options.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The organizers extended their heartfelt thanks to Ulupono Initiative for their vital financial support and to Maui Sunriders Bike Co., a local bike shop that has generously partnered on the project. Maui Sunriders is offering bikes at dealer cost and assisting with assembly, logistics and service coordination to ensure recipients receive safe, high-quality equipment.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Beyond meeting urgent transportation needs, this initiative supports broader goals—reducing carbon emissions, alleviating traffic congestion and building long-term resilience through active, sustainable mobility options. Maui Bicycling League’s work is made possible by generous supporters such as the Samueli Foundation.