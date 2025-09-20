Maui Pineapple Tour launches hands-on Planting Experience

The Planting Experience. (Photo courtesy: Maui Gold Pineapple)

Maui Pineapple Tour has launched The Planting Experience, a new immersive farm tour allowing guests to step into the role of a Maui Gold Pineapple farmer.

“Our new hands-on, educational tour takes guests through the intricate steps Maui Gold Pineapple farmers take to produce everyone’s favorite pineapple,” said Mary Britton, COO of Hawai‘i Farm Project. “It’s a terrific opportunity for pineapple enthusiasts and families who want to gain a deeper experience of planting, harvesting and tasting the golden fruit.”

On the two-hour tour, guests suit up in custom farm chaps to plant their very own pineapple in Maui’s rich soil. They are then guided through the farm to learn about the growing process, cultivation techniques and the history behind the beloved Maui Gold pineapple. Guests on the tour are also given opportunities to taste fresh pineapples at different stages of ripeness to understand how the fruit’s flavor develops over time. To commemorate their planting and tasting experience, each guest receives an exclusive “Certified Maui Pineapple Farmer” badge and a Maui Gold pineapple to take home and enjoy.

Grown year-round in upcountry Hāli‘imaile on the slopes of Haleakalā volcano, where days are warm and evenings are cool, Maui Gold pineapples enjoy fresh water and nutrient-rich volcanic soil as they grow. Hand-harvested to ensure they’re picked at peak ripeness, Maui Gold pineapples are prized for their superior sweetness, high levels of vitamin C and low acidity.

“As we are the last operating pineapple farm on Maui, you won’t be able to experience a tour like this anywhere else on the island,” Britton said.

The Planting Experience is available weekdays at 10 a.m. Tour prices are $145 for guests ages 13 and older and $135 for guests ages three to 12. Children must be at least eight years old to participate. Free parking is available at the Maui Pineapple Store or in the overflow lot at neighboring Hāliʻimaile Distillery.

To book Maui Pineapple Tour’s The Planting Experience, visit www.mauipineappletour.com, or call 808-665-5491.