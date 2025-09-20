Post-pandemic recovery: Hawai‘i students show gains in academics, attendance and college enrollment, report finds

File (2024): A school bus passes by Maui High last September. HJI / COLLEEN UECHI photo

Hawaiʻi’s public schools continue to rebound from the pandemic. According to the Hawai‘i State Department of Education’s 2024-25 Strive HI Performance System report released Thursday, students are making gains in science, math and language arts, while attendance and college enrollment also climbed.

Statewide proficiency in science rose to 43% (+2 points), language arts to 53% (+1), and math to 41% (+1). Regular attendance climbed to 76% (+1), and postsecondary enrollment for the Class of 2024 jumped to 53% — breaking out of a four-year plateau at 50–51%. On-time graduation remained stable at 86%.

“These results are a clear signal that Hawai‘i’s public schools are on the rise,” Superintendent Keith Hayashi said. “Our students are gaining ground in every core subject and more students are showing up to school ready to learn. With last year’s gains we expect to reach academic recovery from the pandemic this year.”

National Context

Hawai‘i is one of 13 states that administer the Smarter Balanced Assessments for language arts and math. Of the seven states reporting achievement results for 2024-25 to date, Hawai‘i is the state closest to academic recovery.

Education researchers noted Hawai‘i’s progress stands out compared to other states. Earlier this year, a national study by researchers at Harvard and Stanford ranked Hawai‘i fourth in the nation for math recovery and second for reading recovery since the pandemic — underscoring the state’s rapid academic rebound.

“Many states have released their assessment results this year. Some saw improved performance, while others saw declines. Hawai‘i students have continued their upward trajectory for several years, which is rare,” said Scott F. Marion, executive director of the Center for Assessment. “Hawai‘i students have now surpassed 2019 proficiency rates in English language arts, and they are approaching 2019 levels in mathematics. Hawai‘i educators and leaders should be complimented for their consistent improvement.”

The Strive HI system launched in the 2012-13 school year as the state’s locally designed school improvement and accountability system that offered flexibility from the former federal No Child Left Behind law.

View 2024-25 State Snapshot of Strive HI indicators here. Learn more about the Strive HI performance system here.

Charts show Hawai‘i public school academic proficiency over time. (Data source: Hawai‘i State Assessment Program)

Maui school snapshots

H.P. Baldwin High School:

In 2024–25, Baldwin students recorded 50% proficiency in language arts (state: 53%), 18% in math (state: 41%), and 24% in science (state: 43%). Attendance and post-graduation outcomes trailed state averages: 68% met the regular-attendance threshold (vs. 76% statewide), the on-time graduation rate was 78% (vs. 86%), and 45% of the Class of 2024 enrolled in postsecondary education (vs. 53%).

Maui High School:

Language arts proficiency was a standout at 65%, well above the state average. Science proficiency reached 38%, while attendance improved to 72%. The Class of 2025’s preliminary graduation rate is 84%, approaching the best result since the pandemic. However, math proficiency remained low at 22% (state: 41%), and postsecondary enrollment for the Class of 2024 was 49%, below the statewide average.

More school-level reports, including elementary, middle and high schools, are posted on the ARCH database.