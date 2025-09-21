Hyatt resorts unveil limited-time luxury cabanas across Hawaiʻi
Hyatt Resorts of Hawaiʻi are turning up the island vibes with a new multi-property collaboration that brings a fresh spin to luxury cabana lounging.
Guests at Hyatt Regency Maui Resort & Spa, Hyatt Regency Waikīkī Beach Resort & Spa, Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort, Grand Hyatt Kauaʻi Resort & Spa and Hāna-Maui Resort can soon experience upgraded oceanfront and poolside cabanas, each infused with the spirit of Hawai‘i.
The revamped spaces feature chic island-inspired décor by NOHO Home, refreshing sips and branded merchandise from Summer Club and a handpicked selection of stylish travel essentials by ALOHA Collection, making every cabana a destination in itself.
“We are thrilled to work with an inspiring group of local, female-driven businesses that epitomize sunshine and aloha,” said Maddy Vick, area marketing communications manager. “This new offering is a one-of-a-kind opportunity for us to enhance the guest experience, showcase the exceptional amenities of our Hyatt Hawaiʻi Resorts and uplift local retailers.”
The cabanas’ furnishings and amenities include vibrant pillows and textiles, bohemian rugs, buckets of Summer Club beverages in a variety of flavors, branded trucker hats and travel bundles. As an added benefit, guests who book the cabana are welcome to take the following items home with them: an exclusive ALOHA Collection bundle (including Day Tripper, Trucker Hat, Hip Pack and Small Pouch), a Summer Club Trucker Hat, a NOHO Home travel blanket and 2 handheld bamboo fans, and ALOHA Collection x Summer Club beverage koozies.
The Endless Summer Cabanas will officially launch on Sept. 22, the fall solstice, to demonstrate summer is year-round on the beautiful Hawaiian islands. To celebrate the initiative all participating brands and resorts are teaming up for a social media giveaway, which includes a substantial prize for one lucky winner:
- A two-night stay at each participating Hyatt Resort: The Hyatt Regency Maui Resort & Spa, Hyatt Regency Waikīkī Beach Resort & Spa, Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort, Grand Hyatt Kauaʻi Resort & Spa, and Hāna-Maui Resort
- ALOHA Collection bundle (including Day Tripper, Trucker Hat, Hip Pack and Small Pouch)
- Summer Club bundle (including oversized T-shirt, ALOHA Collection x Summer Club koozies, and Trucker Hat)
- NOHO Home bundle (including Travel Blanket, Travel Wrap, handheld Bamboo Fans, and gift card)
See each Hyatt Resort’s website to book the Endless Summer Cabanas, as well as find information on pricing and availability.
- Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort: www.andazmaui.com
- The Hyatt Regency Maui Resort & Spa: https://www.hyatt.com/hyatt-regency/en-US/oggrm-hyatt-regency-maui-resort-and-spa
- Hāna-Maui Resort: www.hyatt.com/hana-maui-resort
- Grand Hyatt Kauaʻi Resort & Spa: grandhyattkauai.com
- Hyatt Regency Waikīkī Beach Resort & Spa: www.hyattregencywaikiki.com