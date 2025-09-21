Hyatt resorts unveil limited-time luxury cabanas across Hawaiʻi

Endless Summer Cabana pictured at Hyatt Regency Maui. (Courtesy: Hyatt)

Hyatt Resorts of Hawaiʻi are turning up the island vibes with a new multi-property collaboration that brings a fresh spin to luxury cabana lounging.

Guests at Hyatt Regency Maui Resort & Spa, Hyatt Regency Waikīkī Beach Resort & Spa, Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort, Grand Hyatt Kauaʻi Resort & Spa and Hāna-Maui Resort can soon experience upgraded oceanfront and poolside cabanas, each infused with the spirit of Hawai‘i.

The revamped spaces feature chic island-inspired décor by NOHO Home, refreshing sips and branded merchandise from Summer Club and a handpicked selection of stylish travel essentials by ALOHA Collection, making every cabana a destination in itself.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“We are thrilled to work with an inspiring group of local, female-driven businesses that epitomize sunshine and aloha,” said Maddy Vick, area marketing communications manager. “This new offering is a one-of-a-kind opportunity for us to enhance the guest experience, showcase the exceptional amenities of our Hyatt Hawaiʻi Resorts and uplift local retailers.”

Endless Summer Cabana, Hyatt Regency Maui. (Courtesy: Hyatt)

The cabanas’ furnishings and amenities include vibrant pillows and textiles, bohemian rugs, buckets of Summer Club beverages in a variety of flavors, branded trucker hats and travel bundles. As an added benefit, guests who book the cabana are welcome to take the following items home with them: an exclusive ALOHA Collection bundle (including Day Tripper, Trucker Hat, Hip Pack and Small Pouch), a Summer Club Trucker Hat, a NOHO Home travel blanket and 2 handheld bamboo fans, and ALOHA Collection x Summer Club beverage koozies.

The Endless Summer Cabanas will officially launch on Sept. 22, the fall solstice, to demonstrate summer is year-round on the beautiful Hawaiian islands. To celebrate the initiative all participating brands and resorts are teaming up for a social media giveaway, which includes a substantial prize for one lucky winner:

A two-night stay at each participating Hyatt Resort: The Hyatt Regency Maui Resort & Spa, Hyatt Regency Waikīkī Beach Resort & Spa, Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort, Grand Hyatt Kauaʻi Resort & Spa, and Hāna-Maui Resort



ALOHA Collection bundle (including Day Tripper, Trucker Hat, Hip Pack and Small Pouch)



Summer Club bundle (including oversized T-shirt, ALOHA Collection x Summer Club koozies, and Trucker Hat)



NOHO Home bundle (including Travel Blanket, Travel Wrap, handheld Bamboo Fans, and gift card)

Cabana features. (Courtesy: Hyatt)

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

See each Hyatt Resort’s website to book the Endless Summer Cabanas, as well as find information on pricing and availability.