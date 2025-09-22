Maui Surf Forecast for September 23, 2025

Shores Tonight Tuesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 West Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 South Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TONIGHT Weather Mostly sunny until 6 PM, then mostly

cloudy until 12 AM, then partly cloudy.

Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.2 feet 08:45 PM HST. High 2.3 feet 03:11 AM HST.

TUESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.6 feet 09:05 AM HST. High 2.1 feet 02:46 PM HST. Sunrise 6:15 AM HST. Sunset 6:22 PM HST.

Swell Summary

No significant swells are expected this week. A new south swell is expected Tuesday, peaking Tuesday night, and then slowly declining Wednesday. Another small, long period south swell will fill Thursday and persist into next weekend. Surf heights from these swells will remain near seasonal averages along south facing shores through much of this week.

A trough northeast of Hawaii will generate a short period fresh north swell that will reach the islands by Wednesday night, peaking late Thursday into Friday. This swell may bring small to moderate surf along exposed shorelines. Evolution of this trough and its close proximity to the islands brings increased uncertainty to the surf height forecast this week along north and east facing shores.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Stomach to shoulder high NNE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to head high.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NE winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNE winds 25-30mph in the morning decreasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high NNE short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with NE winds 20-25mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 15-20mph.