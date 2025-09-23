Maui Mayor appoints Jade P. Rojas-Letisi as Director of Office of Economic Development

Jade P. Rojas-Letisi. PC: courtesy

Mayor Richard Bissen appointed Jade P. Rojas-Letisi as the Director of the County of Maui Office of Economic Development, which is tasked with strengthening kama‘āina industries, supporting small businesses and advancing economic diversification across Maui Nui.

“As we welcome our new Director of Economic Development Jade P. Rojas-Letisi, we celebrate a Maui native whose passion for creating opportunity is matched only by her deep respect for the cultural values that shape us,” Bissen said. “OED’s collective vision will help Maui’s local businesses thrive, while honoring the heritage that makes our islands unlike any other.”

A former Office of the Mayor executive assistant focusing on economic development, Rojas-Letisi assumed the position on Sept. 16, 2025.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“This is more than a role for me — it’s a responsibility to give back to the place that raised me,” Rojas-Letisi said. “I look forward to building on our strengths, supporting local businesses, and creating opportunities that keep our local businesses and families rooted here in Maui Nui.”

While Rojas-Letisi will oversee the entire OED section, she will be prioritizing economic development activities and implementing the new strategic framework. The OED grants team will now be supported by two team leads, with continued collaboration from County Finance, Corporation Counsel and Budget, along with additional support from the Office of the Mayor.

As an Office of the Mayor executive assistant, Rojas-Letisi played a key role in workforce development, industry partnerships and post-wildfire recovery planning. Prior to that, she served as a council aide to Councilmember Nohelani U‘u-Hodgins, where she worked to support legislative efforts that address housing, infrastructure and economic resilience. Rojas-Letisi’s private-sector background includes serving as Queen Ka‘ahumanu Center marketing coordinator.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Rojas-Letisi is a graduate of St. Anthony Jr.-Sr. High School and studied International Business at Linfield University before continuing her education at the University of Hawai‘i. She is an alumna of the Ka Ipu Kukui Fellows leadership program, a mentor in the Chamber of Commerce Hawai‘i Young Professionals Mentorship Program and serves as a board member of St. Anthony High School.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

OED is a branch of the Office of the Mayor. Since August 2024, the director position has been filled on an interim basis by Office of the Mayor Chief of Staff Cynthia Lallo. For more information on OED, visit https://www.mauicounty.gov/oed.